MILWAUKEE — Well, welcome to the Midwest PJ Tucker!

The newest Milwaukee Buck couldn’t believe it was snowing Wednesday afternoon in Milwaukee, but still kept his top down on his drive!

PJ still rolling with the top down in this extended Wisco winter 😂 pic.twitter.com/8as6Ie0R0L — Bucks Lead (@BucksLead) April 21, 2021

“Seriously, Milwaukee? It’s almost May!”

I stand with P.J. Tucker. pic.twitter.com/3AfiV9IzsR — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) April 21, 2021

Tucker has spent the majority of his career in Phoenix and Houston, so this will take some getting used to.