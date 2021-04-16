It’s about time.

A long overdue change to college sports is finally coming to fruition.

The NCAA has adopted a measure that would allow student-athletes in any sport to transfer once without having to sit out a season.

This will become the rule as long as it’s ratified by the Division 1 Board of Directors later this month.

It’s never made sense why this hasn’t been the case all along.

It’s downright hypocritical that it wasn’t.

Coaches and administrators have been free forever to leave their programs and universities for lucrative contracts without having to sit out.

Why should the unpaid student-athletes be subjected to anything different?



I’ll tell you why…their superiority complex runs deep.

Badgers head basketball coach Greg Gard asked ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch recently…

“What are we teaching these young men and women where anytime there’s a little sliver of adversity, we go to where we think the grass is greener?”

What a crock of crap.

Why don’t we ask the same question to coaches when they leave for green grass and greener money?

Student-athletes transfer for pragmatic reasons, sure: coaching changes, roster fit, success, prospects for their future.

More importantly, though, student-athletes transfer for personal reasons: happiness, mental health, family, to be closer to home.

There’s no reason to hold the student-athletes to a different standard than the coaches, who have operated in their own rule-free world forever.

Good on the NCAA for finally recognizing its own hypocrisy.

