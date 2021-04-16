Thank you to WTMJ listener Gail from Wauwatosa for sending in this recipe a few weeks ago. This sloppy joe recipe is simple to make and you can fancy it up with any kind of side or it would also be a great addition to a picnic with chips, potato salad or chips on the side.

INGREDIENTS:

-1 lb. of ground beef

-3 stalks of celery, finely chopped

-1 medium green pepper, finely chopped

-1 shallot or small onion

-1 bottle of chili sauce (12 oz.)

-1 tsp. sugar

-1 tsp. yellow mustard

-1 tsp. vinegar

-2 tsp. of roasted garlic powder

-1 tsp. of onion powder

-Cracked black pepper and course salt to taste.

-Package of buns (I like brioche buns)

DIRECTIONS:

In a large pan on medium heat, cook ground beef until brown, stir consistently and drain grease. Set aside in separate bowl. Finely chop the onion, green pepper, and celery and place in the pan that was cooking the beef. You’ll have some of the grease left on the bottom with will help sauté the vegetables together nicely. If you see that it’s getting dry put a small amount of olive oil in the pan. Cook veggies until soft. Mix the beef with the veggies and add 1 bottle of chili sauce, garlic powder, onion powder, sugar, yellow mustard, vinegar, salt and pepper. Stir well. Put the sloppy joe mixture on your favorite kind of bun and enjoy!

TIP: Feel free to add cheese or pickles on your sloppy joes. Some people enjoy adding potato chips in the sandwich as well.

Do you have a special recipe you’ll like us to try? Send your suggestions to [email protected]