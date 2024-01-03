It has been quite the season for the Green Bay Packers, who are now just one win away from accomplishing something they were unable to do just a season ago.

Move on to April when Brian Gutekunst decided to make the biggest decision of the off-season and trade away that said MVP while also moving on to another former first-round draft pick by the name of Jordan Love, who was unproven.

Fast forward to today, and with one game left on the schedule, the Packer’s young, ascending offense is sitting in a place where the haters could never imagine.

As far as Love, his individual season, quite frankly, is one that needs to be discussed more, both locally and nationally.

Filling the shadows of guys like Brett Favre, and Aaron Rodgers is one thing, but rising to numbers those two couldn’t do in their first year as starting is a whole other dimension.

Since week 11, Love has emerged as arguably the league’s best passer.

Over that stretch, he sits at 16 touchdowns, which is good enough to land him at number 1, only 1 interception, also the fewest, and according to Pro Football Focus, is the 2nd highest graded passer at 88.8. – all while his starting left tackle only has played 1 game, Aaron Jones, his top running back has missed multiple weeks, as well as his top pass catcher in Christian Watson.

As it stands now, Love will likely surpass over 4,000 yards on the season, and not 1 receiver will be over 1,000 yards. That alone speaks volumes on the type of season #10 is having/had.

In other words, the once-highly criticized quarterback, who many said was not good before even taking one meaningful snap, SHOULD now be in your discussion when it comes to the league’s top individual honor, the Most Valuable Player award.

Yes, I said, and I meant every single word of it, and everyone needs to start to realize it – he’s good, he’s really good.

Like it or not, Jordan Love’s name belongs in the conversation as one of the league’s most valuable players.