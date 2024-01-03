UPDATE at 9:44 a.m. CST: The car fire that caused heavy delays for eastbound commuters on I-794 in the Downtown Milwaukee area has been cleared, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation officials.

UPDATE at 9:25 am – Police are allowing stalled traffic on 794 eastbound between the Marquette Interchange and the car fire site to pass on the right shoulder. Drivers should be cautious as the road is still wet from fire crews putting out the blaze.

MILWAUKEE – A WTMJ Johnson & Son’s Paving Time-Saver Traffic Alert: I794 eastbound is experiencing heavy delays while crews clean up a car fire in the center lane.

The car fire occurred around 8:45am Wednesday, with crews arriving around 9:05am to put out the blaze.

At this time, traffic is stopped heading east out of the Marquette Interchange, while traffic from I94 heading towards 794 is being re-routed to city streets.

This is a developing story; new details will be added as they become available.