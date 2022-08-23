Things are starting to click for the wide receivers.

Last week, Aaron Rodgers took his young receiving corps to task, publicly prodding them for more.

To their everlasting credit, they’ve responded.

The quarterback is singing the praises of 2nd round pick Christian Watson, and Romeo Doubs has been a revelation.

I beg of you the fans, and you, Aaron Rodgers, to maintain the patience with these kids.

We’re not out of the woods yet.

Far from it.

Christian Watson has yet to take a snap in a preseason NFL game, and while Doubs has been awesome, the regular season is a whole different animal.

There are going to be drops.

These guys are going to run the wrong routes.

Heck, Davante Adams had drop issue into year three, and he turned out okay.

Aaron Rodgers said it best on Monday.

You have to hold these guys accountable to what they’re capable of right now.

Thus far, they’re exceeding expectations.

But rookies are still rookies, and rookie moments will happen all season long.

You just have to hope those rookie moments don’t bite at the wrong time.

