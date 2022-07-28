Loose.

That’s the word I’d use to describe Aaron Rodgers on the first day of training camp.

And ya know, what I like that kind of Aaron Rodgers.

His lighthearted demeanor was even more apparent on Wednesday when you place it in stark juxtaposition with the dude who showed up at this time last year.

He poked fun at Davante Adams.

He spoke highly of his new wide receivers and the offense as a whole.

He was calm on a day when we all learned that David Bahktiari might be back later, rather than soon.

And he stood behind his Nicholas Cage impression, saying that “life’s not that serious.”

The weight of his previous contract situation, the weight of the Jordan Love pick, the weight of his future being unknown caused some uneasy moments for #12.

All of that weight is gone now.

He won back-to-back MVP’s carrying around all of that weight.

Just imagine what he can do this season without it.

