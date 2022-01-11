Nobody knows exactly what the future will hold for Packers’ quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Head coach Matt LaFleur is hopeful that this upcoming offseason will be a little less stressful than the last one.

“It’s never easy when you’re unsure of things,” LaFleur told ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch on Tuesday morning, reminiscing on the spring and summer of 2021. “You’d rather just kind of know and get focused on the direction that you need to go in as an organization, as a football team, and as the leader of this team. Inside, internally, I was always cautiously optimistic that we could figure something out, especially with the success that he had in that 2020 season, and that we had as a team. I felt really good about our team coming back, obviously he being a huge part of that, making sure that all comes to fruition. Thankfully, we were able to figure that out. I’m sure that this offseason, when we get there, hopefully not for a while, that we can all get together and make some quick decisions.”

The Packers are waiting to see who they’ll play in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.

It’ll be the lowest seed remaining of the Rams, Cardinals, 49ers, & Eagles from Super Wild Card Weekend.

You can hear the full interview with LaFleur right now at WisconsinOnDemand.com.