After further review, Green Bay Packers Quarterback, Aaron Rodgers will not have surgery to repair a broken toe…at least not yet.

“We’re hoping to avoid surgery,” Rodgers explains in his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. “We’ll kind of reassess early next week and make a decision…I could have surgery on a Monday or a Tuesday and play on Sunday.”

Contrary to initial reports, surgery is still in play for Rodgers who broke his toe during his COVID-19 quarantine in early November.

“With these reports – I don’t know where they’re coming from,” Rodgers continued. “I don’t know who is talking. Seems like there are certain coaches that may have friends in the media that they don’t realize are actually just trying to report things.”

"We're hoping to avoid surgery obviously but it'd be so minor that I wouldn't miss any time.. I could have surgery on Monday or Tuesday & play on Sunday" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/CN2r5cFioY — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 30, 2021

When pressed by former teammate, AJ Hawk on if the information “leak” came from a member of the current coaching staff, Rodgers said, “AJ who’ve known about that. There are guys for a while who would have their people they would leak things to.”

The exchange between Hawk and Rodgers suggests the internal leaking of information – accurate or otherwise – is commonplace.

Packers Hall of Famer, Mark Tauscher is familiar with the inner-workings of the locker room.

“I don’t know if it’s true,” Tauscher tells Wisconsin’s Afternoon News. “We all know coaches would leak and they would talk to people, but from a players standpoint, you want to be able to trust that things are going to be said, things are going to be done – that is meant to be within the group of 53. When that trust is broken, there are concerns and you have to rectify that as soon as possible.”

Tauscher explains that the locker room is the most sacred room in the building. “When you’re in a locker room and you’re playing and you’re trying to win, you have to have that trust.”

Surgery or not, Rodgers is expected to be under center for the Packers (9-3) when they take the field against the Chicago Bears in a week-14 match-up at Lambeau Field.