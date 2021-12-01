The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been deteceted in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Breaking: The first confirmed case of #OmicronVariant has been detected in the United States. Everyone 5 years and older should get vaccinated against #COVID19. Boosters are recommended for everyone 18 years and older. Read CDC’s full statement. https://t.co/raCFpQ6I1h — CDC (@CDCgov) December 1, 2021

“The California and San Francisco Departments of Public Health have confirmed that a recent case of COVID-19 among an individual in California was caused by the Omicron variant,” the CDC wrote in a press release on Wednesday.

“The individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021. The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive. All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative.”

For more information and to read the entire statement from the CDC, click here.