We’ve reached the point of no return.

Aaron Rodgers has likely played his last game as a Green Bay Packer.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that Rodgers has voiced to several members of the Packers organization that he does not want to return.

Mark Murphy, Brian Gutekunst, and Matt LaFleur have all traveled to meet with Rodgers to change his mind.

They’ve offered to extend his contract.

All to no avail.

It’s clear at this point that Rodgers doesn’t want to come back.

It’s no coincidence that this news is leaking mere hours before the NFL Draft.

As hard as it’s going to be, the Packers need to strike while the iron is hot.

They’re not going to trade him within the NFC.

But if the right team comes knocking for the right price, Rodgers could be gone as soon as tonight.

