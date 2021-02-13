GREEN BAY — JJ Watt is new to free agency, but a seasoned veteran when it comes to being a fan favorite in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin native was released by the Houston Texans during the week, and that has many Packers fans hoping he will sign with the green and gold. However, it’s not just Packers fans recruiting him, either!

Culvers is now doing their best to get the three-time defensive player of the year back home with this hilarious pitch.

Can you imagine being back in a state with 142 of them? https://t.co/kGhkW3w9xH — Culver's Restaurants (@culvers) February 13, 2021

Watt will certainly have a list of teams to choose from this offseason.