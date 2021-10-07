With the changing of the seasons comes a chance to catch up on all the construction projects that have been going on. Debbie Lazaga takes a look at projects that are wrapping up as well as others moving into their winter configurations.

The DOT’s Michael Pyritz says some real progress has been made this past construction season, even if it didn’t feel like it. For example, the Kilbourn tunnels were redone and repaving through the Marquette interchange is complete.

But more projects are moving into a different phase.

The newest zipper merge on 43 Northbound, north of Capitol drive, is almost a week old but everyone has been handling the increase in volume surprisingly well.

The Zoo Interchange-North Leg work continues, and it includes rebuilding the Union Pacific railroad bridge in the Mayfair area.

Prep work for the major reconstruction of I-43 between Silver Spring and Hwy 60 in Grafton has begun and will start in earnest next year.

It used to be that once the snow flew, the work would stop, but that’s not exactly the case. Winter configurations will be put into place and though it’s scaled back a bit for the colder months, they’ll still be making progress across the region.

All the details of the projects in progress are available here.