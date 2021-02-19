I type this story with a heavy heart.

Earlier this week, Mark Kassab, a freshman at Brookfield Central High, died in his sleep. According to a condolence announcement, Kassab passed from an apparent previously undiagnosed congenital heart disease. He was 14.

CHD doesn’t discriminate.

There is no rhyme or reason to who it affects.

CHD affects children in our community and beyond.

There is no cure.

Some stories involving children with CHD are tragic – like Kassab’s.

Others are uplifting.

Over the next two weeks, I will share stories of families affected by CHD.

We begin with a story of how a child’s condition inspired a Heart Mom to devote a portion of her life to easing the burden of families in a similar situation.

If you’d like to show your support for the Children’s Heart Foundation, text the word, CARES to 855-616-1620 and join our WTMJ Team for October’s Congenital Heart Walk. We’re off to a good start, but no where need our $5000 goal.

WTMJ Cares is powered by Watry Industries and Premier Aluminum and sponsored by Professional Construction Inc.