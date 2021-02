Gas prices are on the rise across the country.

That’s because refineries in Texas have been hit hard this week by the snow and cold.

“The average price in Milwaukee is up to $2.50 a gallon,” Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy tells WTMJ. “That’s 13 cents higher than a week ago already. And it could go up another 10 to 20 cents over the next call it two or so weeks.”

For the full interview with De Haan on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the link below.