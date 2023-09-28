MILWAUKEE — Free fall festivals, a Beatles star and a Pink Floyd experience! WTMJ N.O.W.’s Sandy Maxx curated her top events in the area to maximize your weekend fun, as she does every Thursday for WTMJ.

HARVEST FAIR

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY — WISCONSIN STATE FAIR PARK IN WEST ALLIS

A free fall festival to enjoy with your family and friends is the Harvest Fair at Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis. Your favorite activities are back like Pumpkin Bowling and Make Your Own Scarecrow. Enjoy all kinds of autumn-themed food including two flavors of cream puffs, pumpkin spice and latte, plus harvest stew with handmade rolls. Shop at the Farmers Market and you’ll find apple pies and pumpkin pies by The Elegant Farmer. There’s a pumpkin patch and free live entertainment on several stages. Lots of local bands performing, plus a real treat – not a trick – the fun band Here Come The Mummies return to the Bank Five Nine Amphitheater on Saturday night.

2ND ANNUAL ELKTOBERFEST

FRIDAY, SATURDAY AND SUNDAY — ELKHART LAKE

“Put on your lederhosen or dirndl, hoist a stein, grab a pretzel and embrace the German heritage. This one-of-a-kind fall weekend has something for the whole family from a 5K Wine & Beer Run/Walk to a Root Beer Garten and activities for the little ones. Join in the fun with silly games and explore the village for German food and Oktoberfest brews. Don’t forget to pick up your commemorative Elktoberfest stein at the Stein Social.”

RINGO STARR & HIS ALL STARR BAND

SATURDAY AT 8 P.M. — MILLER HIGH LIFE THEATER DOWNTOWN

Ringo Starr – one of two living members of The Beatles – will be on stage with a bunch of talented musicians on Saturday night at the Miller High Life Theater. The legendary singer/songwriter/drummer will bring his peace and love and lots of Beatles songs to sing along to. You’ll also hear hits from his All Starr Band bandmates – including Edgar Winter, from Toto – Warren Ham and Steve Lukather, and Colin Hay from Men At Work. He’s lively, fun and charming and I think you’ll leave the show in a good mood. The concert is nearly sold out!

IN THE FLESH – ECHOES OF PINK FLOYD

SATURDAY AT 8 P.M. — SHANK HALL DOWNTOWN

Experience Pink Floyd music live on Saturday night at Shank Hall. The tribute band is called In the Flesh – Echoes of Pink Floyd. You can expect an energetic show by this full seven-piece band performing Floyd faves complete with a laser show, costumes and projections.

