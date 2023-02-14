GREEN BAY, Wis. — A woman accused in a grisly killing and dismemberment case in Wisconsin has attacked her attorney during a court hearing, moments after a judge agreed to delay her trial. Twenty-five-year-old Taylor Schabusiness was seated in a Brown County circuit court Tuesday when her attorney asked the judge for an additional two weeks for a defense expert to review her competency to stand trial. WLUK-TV reports that moments after the judge agreed to postpone her March 6 trial, Schabusiness attacked her attorney, and a deputy wrestled her the courtroom floor. She is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other counts in the February 2022 slaying of Shad Thyrion in Green Bay.

