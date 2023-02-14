The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Algoma 83, Sevastopol 44

Arcadia 85, Viroqua 50

Argyle 54, Albany 28

Athens 61, Pittsville 42

Baldwin-Woodville 59, Barron 42

Bayfield 70, Luck 57

Beaver Dam 55, Milton 52

Benton 74, Lancaster 55

Bonduel 65, Coleman 44

Brookfield Academy 81, Messmer 65

Cadott 61, Augusta 58

Cadott 83, Lake Holcombe 54

Cameron 80, St. Croix Falls 61

Cashton 65, Westby 45

Chequamegon 71, Washburn 69, OT

Colfax 62, Amery 61

Columbus 71, Watertown Luther Prep 49

Crandon 62, Elcho 60

Crivitz 79, Oneida Nation 47

Cumberland 54, Grantsburg 36

Dodgeville 64, Barneveld 31

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 70, Augusta 62

Eau Claire Memorial 93, Mosinee 81

Evansville 72, East Troy 59

Faith Christian 53, Wolf River Lutheran 47

Florence 71, Three Lakes 42

Fox Valley Lutheran 61, New London 57

Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 67, Elk Mound 62

Green Bay West 48, Green Bay East 34

Horicon 56, Cambria-Friesland 50

Jefferson 66, Whitewater 40

Kickapoo 64, Riverdale 63

La Crosse Logan 76, Eau Claire North 75

Laconia 88, North Fond du Lac 72

Lomira 85, Ripon 80

Lourdes Academy 63, Dodgeland 39

Marion 61, Northland Lutheran 57

Mauston 70, Richland Center 58

Mellen 65, Bessemer, Mich. 46

Melrose-Mindoro 64, Cochrane-Fountain City 57

Merrill 62, Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42

Milw. Washington 54, Milwaukee Riverside University 45

Milwaukee Madison 71, Milwaukee Pulaski 65

Milwaukee School of Languages 55, Chesterton 30

Monticello 52, Black Hawk 49

New Berlin West 67, Lake Country Lutheran 63

New Richmond 94, Altoona 56

Omro 59, Lomira 51

Osceola 67, Saint Croix Central 62

Pacelli 60, Almond-Bancroft 52

Prescott 86, River Falls 67

Racine Horlick 55, Badger 54

Rib Lake 76, Crandon 68

River Valley 61, Lancaster 58

Royall 71, La Farge 34

Shullsburg 66, Cassville 58

Siren 57, Drummond 47

Solon Springs 78, Birchwood 45

St. Marys Springs 80, Oakfield 34

Turner 75, Big Foot 58

Unity 60, Shell Lake 41

White Lake 78, Butternut 42

Winter 82, Lac Courte Oreilles 60

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..