GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Amery 64, Osceola 27

Aquinas 57, Onalaska 19

Arcadia 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 43

Assumption 43, Abbotsford 41

Bangor 43, Cashton 36

Clintonville 54, Waupaca 53

Coleman 61, Menominee Indian 49

De Soto 45, Coulee Region Christian 35

Drummond 57, South Shore 38

Eau Claire Memorial 66, Eau Claire North 62

Fall Creek 51, Bloomer 43

Howards Grove 53, Hilbert 33

Hudson 73, New Richmond 47

Hurley 68, Solon Springs 42

Hustisford 59, Valley Christian 42

Iola-Scandinavia 54, Shiocton 39

Kimberly 62, Kaukauna 50

La Crosse Central 60, La Crosse Logan 49

Martin Luther 62, Shoreland Lutheran 34

Menomonee Falls 58, Brookfield Academy 41

Menomonie 79, Chippewa Falls 40

Mercer 44, Lac Courte Oreilles 19

Mondovi 84, Whitehall 42

Necedah 56, New Lisbon 54

New London 48, Menasha 34

Newman Catholic 78, Prentice 39

Niagara 56, Suring 42

Oconomowoc 65, Catholic Memorial 62

Oneida Nation 55, Gillett 50

Oostburg 89, Kohler 49

Oshkosh West 63, D.C. Everest 28

Pewaukee 72, New Berlin West 44

Phillips 64, Marathon 45

Pius XI Catholic 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 44

Prescott 58, Durand 53

Racine Park 74, Madison Memorial 49

Random Lake 68, Ozaukee 44

Reedsville 65, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 49

River Falls 72, Rice Lake 61

River Ridge 66, Benton 38

Rosholt 70, Marion 17

Royall 67, Brookwood 19

Sheboygan Area Luth. 70, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57

Shell Lake 48, Luck 41

Shorewood 81, Brown Deer 57

Siren 62, Birchwood 29

St. Mary Catholic 70, Manitowoc Lutheran 44

Superior 77, Marshall 38

Tomah 58, Sparta 46

University Lake/Trinity 43, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35

Valley Christian 37, Horicon 30

Washburn 60, Butternut 49

Waukesha West 68, Trinity Academy 38

Wautoma 46, Mauston 43

West Allis Central 62, South Milwaukee 58

Westby 56, Luther 39

Westfield Area 59, Adams-Friendship 26

Whitnall 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 50

Winnebago Lutheran Academy 58, Omro 46

Wisconsin Dells 69, Nekoosa 9

Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Greendale 66

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bayfield vs. Mellen, ccd.

Cudahy vs. Greenfield, ccd.

Eastbrook Academy vs. Salam School, ccd.

Milwaukee Carmen Northwest vs. Messmer, ccd.

