The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Amery 64, Osceola 27
Aquinas 57, Onalaska 19
Arcadia 63, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 43
Bangor 43, Cashton 36
Clintonville 54, Waupaca 53
Coleman 61, Menominee Indian 49
Drummond 57, South Shore 38
Fall Creek 51, Bloomer 43
Howards Grove 53, Hilbert 33
Hudson 73, New Richmond 47
Hurley 68, Solon Springs 42
Hustisford 59, Valley Christian 42
La Crosse Central 67, La Crosse Logan 44
Martin Luther 62, Shoreland Lutheran 34
Menomonee Falls 58, Brookfield Academy 41
Menomonie 79, Chippewa Falls 40
Mercer 44, Lac Courte Oreilles 19
Mondovi 84, Whitehall 42
New London 48, Menasha 34
Newman Catholic 78, Prentice 39
Niagara 56, Suring 42
Oconomowoc 65, Catholic Memorial 62
Oneida Nation 55, Gillett 50
Oostburg 89, Kohler 49
Oshkosh West 63, D.C. Everest 28
Pewaukee 72, New Berlin West 44
Phillips 64, Marathon 45
Pius XI Catholic 51, New Berlin Eisenhower 44
Prescott 58, Durand 53
Racine Park 74, Madison Memorial 49
River Falls 72, Rice Lake 61
River Ridge 66, Benton 38
Rosholt 70, Marion 17
Royall 67, Brookwood 19
Sheboygan Area Luth. 70, Cedar Grove-Belgium 57
Shorewood 81, Brown Deer 57
Siren 62, Birchwood 29
St. Mary Catholic 70, Manitowoc Lutheran 44
Superior 77, Marshall 38
University Lake/Trinity 43, Cristo Rey Jesuit 35
Valley Christian 37, Horicon 30
Washburn 60, Butternut 49
Waukesha West 68, Trinity Academy 38
Wautoma 46, Mauston 43
West Allis Central 62, South Milwaukee 58
Westby 55, Luther 40
Westfield Area 59, Adams-Friendship 26
Whitnall 74, Milwaukee Lutheran 50
Wisconsin Dells 69, Nekoosa 9
Wisconsin Lutheran 81, Greendale 66
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Bayfield vs. Mellen, ccd.
Cudahy vs. Greenfield, ccd.
Eastbrook Academy vs. Salam School, ccd.
Milwaukee Carmen Northwest vs. Messmer, ccd.
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..