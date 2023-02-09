By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James says his ascent to the top of the NBA’s career scoring list is still surreal to him. The Los Angeles Lakers star expressed his thanks to his family, his fans and all the great players who came before him when the team honored him with a pregame ceremony. James broke the record set by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who said James is “without a doubt, the greatest player of his era.” James referred to his mother, wife and three children as his “starting five,” and he thanked his mother for buying him a kiddie hoop and a basketball on the Christmas before his fourth birthday.

