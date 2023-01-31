The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Almond-Bancroft 53, Tri-County 31
Altoona 59, Colfax 52
Appleton North 56, Appleton West 41
Aquinas 64, West Salem 44
Arrowhead 73, Oconomowoc 71
Augustine Prep 53, University Lake 45
Bangor 49, New Lisbon 35
Baraboo 53, Madison East 45
Belleville 50, Belmont 38
Berlin 41, Markesan 29
Bloomer 62, Ladysmith 53
Brodhead 65, Marshall 45
Brookfield East 51, Brookfield Central 18
Brookwood 40, Necedah 31
Brown Deer 75, Cudahy 67
Cedarburg 67, Port Washington 50
Central Wisconsin Christian 69, Montello 42
Chilton 75, NE Wis. Christian Home School 56
Clear Lake 50, Shell Lake 30
Cochrane-Fountain City 56, Elmwood/Plum City 44
Coleman 63, Gillett 42
Columbus Catholic 43, Owen-Withee 41
Cornell 60, Lac Courte Oreilles 36
Crandon 50, Antigo 32
De Pere 50, Sheboygan South 38
DeForest 68, Fort Atkinson 30
Delavan-Darien 50, Badger 45
Dodgeville 62, Lancaster 57
Dominican 68, Saint Thomas More 37
Duluth East, Minn. 58, Superior 26
Elk Mound 45, Saint Croix Central 35
Elkhorn Area 55, Westosha Central 49
Ellsworth 46, Amery 27
Ewen – Trout Creek, Mich. 60, Hurley 56
Fond du Lac 74, Appleton East 62
Fox Valley Lutheran 55, Wrightstown 43
Franklin 66, Kenosha Tremper 42
Freedom 75, Little Chute 9
Germantown 62, Milwaukee DSHA 49
Germantown 81, Wauwatosa West 52
Grafton 34, Whitefish Bay 29
Grantsburg 63, Northwood 20
Green Bay Preble 46, Ashwaubenon 37
Green Bay Southwest 56, Manitowoc Lincoln 47
Greenfield 73, Milwaukee Lutheran 15
Greenwood 52, Spencer 30
Hartford Union 90, West Bend East 68
Hillsboro 46, Cashton 29
Homestead 72, Slinger 30
Hortonville 58, Kaukauna 46
Howards Grove 65, Ozaukee 30
Hudson 50, Eau Claire Memorial 42
Ithaca 61, North Crawford 28
Jackson Christian, Mich. 37, Marion 20
Kenosha Bradford 80, Racine Horlick 33
Kettle Moraine 77, Muskego 55
Kewaskum 52, Sheboygan Falls 39
Kewaunee 53, GB NEW Lutheran/Prov. Acad. 41
Kimberly 44, Oshkosh North 40
La Crosse Central 50, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 38
Laconia 68, St. Marys Springs 27
Lake Holcombe 66, Birchwood 35
Lakeside Lutheran 46, Jefferson 36
Lena 49, Florence 38
Lincoln 71, Black River Falls 37
Lomira 58, Mayville 28
Loyal 54, Colby 35
Luxemburg-Casco 44, Denmark 41
Manawa 64, Northland Lutheran 44
Marinette 52, Clintonville 50
Martin Luther 65, Kenosha Saint Joseph Catholic Academy 47
Mauston 59, Nekoosa 21
Menomonee Falls 57, West Allis Nathan Hale 54
Menomonie 54, Eau Claire North 43
Middleton 78, Stoughton 66
Milwaukee School of Languages 57, Milw. Washington 39
Mishicot 69, Cedar Grove-Belgium 40
Mukwonago 43, Catholic Memorial 41
Neenah 67, Oshkosh West 49
New Auburn 36, Clayton 33
New Berlin Eisenhower 73, Greendale 34
New Berlin West 72, West Allis Central 64
New Richmond 62, River Falls 56
Niagara 56, Crivitz 33
Oak Creek 68, Kenosha Indian Trail 42
Oconto 61, Gibraltar 38
Omro 66, Campbellsport 27
Oostburg 69, Manitowoc Lutheran 40
Pacelli 44, Tri-County 16
Pardeeville 62, Wisconsin Heights 49
Pecatonica 59, Evansville 56
Peshtigo 50, Algoma 46, OT
Pewaukee 62, Pius XI Catholic 47
Prairie Farm 97, Bruce 6
Racine Case 63, Racine Park 45
Racine St. Catherine’s 77, Shoreland Lutheran 54
Random Lake 63, Elkhart Lake/Glenbeulah 58
Reedsville 62, Kohler 46
Rice Lake 50, Chippewa Falls 35
Rock County Christian 35, Watertown Maranatha Baptist 18
Saint Francis 65, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 29
Sauk Prairie 57, Richland Center 32
Sevastopol 73, Sturgeon Bay 26
Sheboygan Christian 46, Hilbert 31
Sheboygan North 80, Pulaski 73
Shorewood 65, Wisconsin Lutheran 50
Siren 55, Frederic 37
Sparta 55, Black River Falls 26
St. Croix Falls 71, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 34
St. Mary Catholic 74, Sheboygan Area Luth. 61
Suring 51, Oneida Nation 39
The Prairie School 69, Catholic Central 30
Three Lakes 45, Gresham Community 33
Turtle Lake 54, Unity 52
Union Grove 79, Waterford 40
Washburn 44, Mercer 32
Watertown Luther Prep 53, Rio 50
Wausaukee 40, Saint Thomas Aquinas 10
Wauwatosa West 57, Hamilton 52
Wauzeka-Steuben 62, Seneca 22
Webster 49, Luck 32
West Bend West 73, Nicolet 54
West De Pere 72, Seymour 39
Westfield Area 76, Wautoma 41
Whitnall 66, South Milwaukee 22
Wilmot Union 52, Burlington 48
Winona, Minn. 67, La Crosse Logan 44
Winter 61, Flambeau 60
Wisconsin Dells 53, Adams-Friendship 36
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cristo Rey Jesuit vs. Eastbrook Academy, ccd.
Edgerton vs. Cambridge, ppd.
Onalaska vs. Medford Area, ccd.
Shawano vs. Green Bay West, ccd.
Tomahawk vs. Bowler, ccd.
Waukesha West vs. Waukesha South, ccd.
