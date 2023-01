Jahmir Young scored 22 points and Donta Scott recorded a double-double and Maryland distanced itself in the second half en route to a 73-55 win over Wisconsin. Scott’s jump shot with 9:10 remaining put the Terrapins up 59-49 and Maryland led by double digits the rest of the way. Connor Essegian led Wisconsin with 19 points.

