CLEVELAND (AP) — Joe Thomas is on the verge of NFL immortality. Thomas was Cleveland’s steady left offensive tackle for 11 seasons and is one of 15 finalists for enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Thomas has a strong chance to be selected in his first year of eligibility. Thomas’ resume includes 10 consecutive Pro Bowls, a streak of 10,363 consecutive snaps and universal praise as one of the best to ever play his position. This year’s class will be announced on Feb. 9 in Arizona as part of Super Bowl week.

