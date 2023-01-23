The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Assumption 75, Newman Catholic 38

Barron 55, Cumberland 21

Bonduel 57, Auburndale 53

Butternut 43, Lac Courte Oreilles 29

Cashton 61, Melrose-Mindoro 58

Clintonville 65, Luxemburg-Casco 52

Coleman 71, Oneida Nation 41

Cornell 43, Bruce 20

Deerfield 48, Watertown Luther Prep 36

Edgar 48, Loyal 37

Eleva-Strum 54, Boyceville 38

Highland 56, Riverdale 33

Holmen 62, Sparta 55

Hurley 57, Drummond 49

Kettle Moraine Lutheran 53, Berlin 44

Kewaunee 56, Gibraltar 34

Living Word Lutheran 75, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 24

New Glarus 73, Belmont 44

New Lisbon 64, De Soto 26

Oostburg 52, Brillion 47

Racine Park 69, Milwaukee Pulaski 39

Rosholt 65, Manawa 43

Royall 60, Weston 27

Sheboygan Area Luth. 84, Reedsville 38

Shullsburg 57, Benton 29

Slinger 54, Nicolet 33

St. Marys Springs 59, Campbellsport 30

Stratford 48, Colby 40

Unity 44, Cameron 41

Wausau West 78, Lakeland 71

Whitehall 64, Alma/Pepin 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..