The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Benton 65, Boscobel 36
Blair-Taylor 56, Elmwood/Plum City 51
Burlington 72, Oshkosh West 56
Cameron 104, Bruce 61
Cashton 56, Seneca 45
Catholic Memorial 61, Northland Pines 47
Chicago (Perspectives MSA), Ill. 82, Milwaukee Hamilton/Audubon 76
Deerfield 62, Markesan 37
Green Bay West 45, Milwaukee South 38
Greendale 79, Kettle Moraine Lutheran 64
Kettle Moraine 72, Brookfield Central 53
Lake City, Minn. 90, Aquinas 52
Lakeside Lutheran 78, Menomonee Falls 44
Lyle/Austin Pacelli, Minn. 55, Regis 50
Mahtomedi, Minn. 72, La Crosse Central 59
Marquette University 52, Muskego 48
Marshfield 55, Hudson 42
Martin Luther 86, Racine Horlick 62
Monroe 53, Watertown 50
Mount Horeb 77, Beaver Dam 52
New Berlin Eisenhower 76, Waterford 50
Nicolet 60, Urbana, Ill. 53
Notre Dame 81, Germantown 73
Onalaska 94, Minneapolis North, Minn. 64
Pardeeville 91, Williams Bay 67
Pewaukee 93, Totino-Grace, Minn. 63
Prescott 81, Concordia Academy, Minn. 72
Shawano 72, New London 68
Sheboygan North 76, Plymouth 68
Spring Valley 86, Turtle Lake 56
St. Marys Springs 99, Pacelli 78
Valley Christian 65, Madison Country Day 43
Waukesha South 63, West Allis Nathan Hale 61
Waunakee 73, Edgewood 69
Wayland Academy 75, Randolph 65
West Bend East 58, Lake Country Lutheran 47
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..