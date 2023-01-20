The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brillion 76, Sheboygan Falls 44

Catholic Memorial 73, Waukesha North 61

Clear Lake 61, Luck 49

De Pere 97, Green Bay Preble 33

Denmark 75, Waupaca 40

Drummond 53, Butternut 18

Fall Creek 71, Thorp 43

Flambeau 45, New Auburn 37

Gilmanton 62, Independence 60

Hortonville 73, Kimberly 60

Hurley 63, Washburn 55

Kewaskum 69, Ripon 51

Little Chute 64, Clintonville 26

Marshall 81, Milwaukee Juneau 71

Martin Luther 74, Racine Lutheran 68

Milwaukee Golda Meir 84, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 68

Milwaukee Vincent 75, Milwaukee Juneau 52

Northland Lutheran 65, Wild Rose 49

Oakfield 55, Cambria-Friesland 43

Oregon 68, DeForest 65

Pacelli 69, Rosholt 25

River Ridge 67, Cassville 36

Seneca 73, Wauzeka-Steuben 65

Shorewood 67, Cudahy 55

South Shore 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 34

Stratford 56, Phillips 46

Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 35

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..