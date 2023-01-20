The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brillion 76, Sheboygan Falls 44
Catholic Memorial 73, Waukesha North 61
Clear Lake 61, Luck 49
De Pere 97, Green Bay Preble 33
Denmark 75, Waupaca 40
Drummond 53, Butternut 18
Fall Creek 71, Thorp 43
Flambeau 45, New Auburn 37
Gilmanton 62, Independence 60
Hortonville 73, Kimberly 60
Hurley 63, Washburn 55
Kewaskum 69, Ripon 51
Little Chute 64, Clintonville 26
Marshall 81, Milwaukee Juneau 71
Martin Luther 74, Racine Lutheran 68
Milwaukee Golda Meir 84, Milwaukee Obama SCTE 68
Milwaukee Vincent 75, Milwaukee Juneau 52
Northland Lutheran 65, Wild Rose 49
Oakfield 55, Cambria-Friesland 43
Oregon 68, DeForest 65
Pacelli 69, Rosholt 25
River Ridge 67, Cassville 36
Seneca 73, Wauzeka-Steuben 65
Shorewood 67, Cudahy 55
South Shore 71, Lac Courte Oreilles 34
Stratford 56, Phillips 46
Wisconsin Dells 81, Nekoosa 35
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..