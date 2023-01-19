By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks haven’t had much of a chance to show how well they can play at full strength this season. The Bucks’ three best players are two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, three-time All-Star Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday. The three of them have played together in just five of Milwaukee’s 45 games. That situation has led to some adversity. The Bucks have gone 20-16 since starting the season with nine straight wins. The Bucks are second in the Eastern Conference and trail the Boston Celtics by four games.

