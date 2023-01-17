The Associated Press

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brillion 64, Reedsville 49

Catholic Memorial 79, Kenosha Indian Trail 41

Clayton 74, Birchwood 30

Delavan-Darien 44, Whitewater 40

Glenwood City 46, Bruce 27

Kenosha Bradford 83, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan 39

Laona-Wabeno 41, Three Lakes 24

Marinette 47, Luxemburg-Casco 40

Milwaukee South 70, Milwaukee Madison 50

Mineral Point 66, Belleville 46

Pewaukee 74, Brookfield Central 41

Union Grove 76, New Berlin West 64

Waunakee 67, Monroe 14

West De Pere 80, Green Bay East 29

Westfield Area 62, Tomah 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..