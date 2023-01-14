The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antigo 54, Crandon 41
Appleton West 58, Stevens Point 57
Baraboo 79, Watertown 69
Beloit Memorial 87, Madison West 84
Berlin 72, Wild Rose 45
Birchwood 54, Butternut 37
Black Hawk 24, Belmont 21
Blair-Taylor 67, Brookwood 50
Cameron 96, Chequamegon 57
Coleman 52, Laona-Wabeno 42
Columbus Catholic 80, Regis 54
De Pere 54, Wisconsin Lutheran 52
Edgerton 83, Delavan-Darien 36
Edgewood 72, Platteville 55
Glenwood City 70, Independence 46
Grafton 73, Martin Luther 72, OT
Greenfield 81, West Bend West 43
Horicon 77, Valley Christian 23
Janesville Craig 69, Madison East 62
Kaukauna 74, Mosinee 71
Kettle Moraine 72, Lake Country Lutheran 51
La Crescent, Minn. 73, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 55
Madison Memorial 49, Sun Prairie 43
McDonell Central 61, Bloomer 57, OT
McFarland 67, Mount Horeb 65
Melrose-Mindoro 58, Eleva-Strum 19
Middleton 71, Verona Area 53
Milwaukee Riverside University 59, Janesville Parker 57
Minneapolis North, Minn. 101, Milwaukee Bradley Tech 91
Monona Grove 67, Green Bay East 29
Neenah 65, Brookfield East 57
Onalaska 55, Wauwatosa West 44
Oregon 69, Milw. Samuel Morse-Marshall 55
Oshkosh West 66, Wausau East 62
Plymouth 75, Reedsburg Area 48
Rice Lake 73, Caledonia, Minn. 67
Saint Croix Central 66, Hayward 24
Saint Francis 64, Catholic Central 49
Sheboygan Area Luth. 58, Sheboygan Falls 47
Sun Prairie West 78, Madison La Follette 69
Superior 77, Proctor, Minn. 37
Waunakee 68, St. Cloud Tech, Minn. 59
Westosha Central 52, Howards Grove 46
Xavier 65, Whitefish Bay 52
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..