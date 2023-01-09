By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Partisan-backed candidates running for a seat that will determine whether conservatives or liberals have majority control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court say they will not let party politics influence how they rule. But the two liberal candidates made clear where they stand on hot-button issues at a Monday forum hosted by WisPolitics.com. Dane County Judge Everett Mitchell and Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz spoke out against the U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned the Roe v. Wade ruling that made abortion legal, as well as the state Supreme Court’s approval of Republican redistricting plans. Waukesha County Judge Jennifer Dorow and former Justice Dan Kelly are running as conservatives.

