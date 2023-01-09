By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers linebacker Quay Walker has apologized via social media after getting ejected from Green Bay’s regular-season finale for shoving a Lions team physician who was attending to an injured player. The incident occurred during Detroit’s go-ahead touchdown drive midway through the fourth quarter of a 20-16 Lions victory that prevented the Packers from reaching the playoffs. This was the second time Walker got ejected from a game in his rookie season. He also was ejected during an Oct. 30 loss at Buffalo after shoving Bills practice-squad tight end Zach Davidson on the sideline.

