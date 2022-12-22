The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Darlington 93, Riverdale 32

Deerfield 79, Marshall 58

Greendale 65, Watertown 52

Janesville Craig 71, Oconomowoc 47

Kenosha Reuther 72, Destiny 39

Milwaukee Bradley Tech 51, Kenosha Bradford 47

Milwaukee King 79, Madison West 38

Ozaukee 91, Messmer 89

Platteville 72, New Glarus 57

Verona Area 63, Brookfield East 61

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..