The Associated Press
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Darlington 93, Riverdale 32
Deerfield 79, Marshall 58
Greendale 65, Watertown 52
Janesville Craig 71, Oconomowoc 47
Kenosha Reuther 72, Destiny 39
Milwaukee Bradley Tech 51, Kenosha Bradford 47
Milwaukee King 79, Madison West 38
Ozaukee 91, Messmer 89
Platteville 72, New Glarus 57
Verona Area 63, Brookfield East 61
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..