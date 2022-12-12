The Associated Press
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Antigo 55, Medford Area 48
Arcadia 54, Viroqua 28
Assumption 46, Edgar 34
Baraboo 58, Sparta 56
Belmont 51, Barneveld 32
Belmont 86, Argyle 16
Brookfield East 75, Germantown 49
Chilton 51, Two Rivers 40
Colfax 47, Durand 39
Columbus 50, Wisconsin Dells 39
Columbus 64, Cambridge 33
Crandon 56, Three Lakes 19
Edgar 53, Prentice 23
Edgewood 67, Mount Horeb 44
Fox Valley Lutheran 64, Winnebago Lutheran Academy 63
Franklin 79, Racine Park 16
Greendale 80, Racine Park 50
Hartford Union 70, Nicolet 44
Howards Grove 40, St. Marys Springs 37
Independence 49, Greenwood 40
Lake Country Lutheran 93, Messmer 25
Luxemburg-Casco 41, Denmark 33
Manawa 64, Weyauwega-Fremont 48
Manitowoc Lincoln 72, Mukwonago 46
Mauston 45, River Valley 43
McFarland 85, Evansville 37
Melrose-Mindoro 67, Viroqua 41
Milwaukee Golda Meir 53, Milw. Washington 36
Milwaukee Hamilton 49, Milwaukee Carmen Northwest 41
Mishicot 43, Reedsville 19
Monticello 53, Parkview 33
Neenah 64, Appleton North 32
New Glarus 76, Brodhead 56
New London 55, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln 35
Nicolet 49, Waukesha South 35
Oakfield 63, Watertown Luther Prep 53
Oakfield 66, Horicon 30
Omro 71, North Fond du Lac 59
Oneida Nation 43, Gresham Community 41
Phillips 74, Prentice 19
Phillips 85, Hurley 35
Regis 64, Plum City 32
Ripon 44, Winneconne 43
River Ridge/Scales Mound, Ill. 57, Shullsburg 30
Sevastopol 53, Southern Door 51
Sevastopol 55, Roncalli 37
Seymour 55, Southern Door 44
Somerset 53, Saint Croix Central 32
South Milwaukee 47, Milwaukee Lutheran 36
Sun Prairie 82, Beloit Memorial 43
Union Grove 67, Waterford 32
Unity 47, Northwood 36
Valders 68, Cedar Grove-Belgium 53
Waterloo 60, Dodgeland 22
Waukesha West 68, Trinity Academy 38
Waupun 44, Berlin 23
Whitewater 59, Monroe 41
Wonewoc-Center 60, Coulee Christian-Providence 23
