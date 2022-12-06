By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

No. 13 Maryland is off to a fast start in its first season under Kevin Willard. The Terrapins made the week’s biggest climb in Monday’s latest AP Top 25 poll. That came after a win against a ranked Illinois team in Big Ten play. The Terrapins have a marquee game this weekend against No. 7 Tennessee in New York. That’s part of a three-game stretch that includes matchups with Wisconsin and No. 19 UCLA. The week’s AP Top 25 schedule also features No. 1 Houston hosting No. 8 Alabama and No. 2 Texas facing Illinois in New York.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.