MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers blanked the St. Louis Cardinals 3-0. William Contreras got the Crew on the board first in the opening frame with an RBI-single to plate Christian Yelich. Yelich added a run for Milwaukee in the third with a single to score Garrett Mitchell who made his first appearance since tearing his labrum back in April.

The Brewers added their final run in the sixth when Willy Adames hit into a double play, but Carlos Santana scored to make it 3-0.

Corbin Burnes tossed four shutout innings that included his 200th strikeout of 2023. He is the first since Yovani Gallardo to punch out 200 in three straight seasons. Julio Teheran earned his third win of the season after he twirled four innings of shutout ball and Ethan Small tossed a shutout ninth frame to book his first save. For St. Louis, Dakota Hudson took his third loss of the campaign after allowing three runs over five innings. Andre Pallante and Jacob Barnes came on in relief, pitching 1.2 and 1.1 shutout innings respectively.

The Crew go for their third straight win tomorrow when the Cubs come to town. Colin Rea (6-6, 4.74) takes the hill against his former teammate Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 3.66). First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT