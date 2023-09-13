MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers fell to the Miami Marlins 2-0. Following an early pitchers duel between the duo of Trevor Megill and Colin Rea for the Brewers and Braxton Garrett of the Marlins, Xavier Edwards put Miami on the board in the fifth inning with a single to score Jesus Sanchez. The Marlins added on in the seventh inning off of back-to-back doubles from Bryan De La Cruz and Garrett Hampson to double the lead.

Milwaukee had a chance in the eighth after William Contreras and Carlos Santana singled to put runners on first and second. However, Willy Adames grounded into a double play and Josh Donaldson struck out to nullify the threat.

In the ninth, the Crew got the leadoff man on for the sixth time in the contest after Tyrone Taylor reached on an error. However, Victor Caratini struck out, Sal Frelick flew out to left field and Joey Wiemer grounded out to end the game.

Megill opened with a shutout first inning for the Crew. Colin Rea took his fifth loss in relief after throwing 4.2 innings and allowing one run. Andrew Chafin followed and allowed a run in 0.2 innings of work. Brice Wilson pitched the remaining 2.2 innings and kept Miami off the board.

For Miami, Garrett earned his ninth win after six shutout innings. In relief, David Robertson and Andrew Nardi each threw a shutout inning. Tanner Scott spun a shutout ninth to earn his eighth save of the season.

With the loss and the Cubs’ loss to Colorado, Milwaukee’s lead remains at four games in the NL Central. Their magic number for the division currently sits at 13.

The Crew seek the series win tomorrow in the four-game finale. Adrian Houser (5-4, 4.58) takes the hill against Eury Perez (5-4, 2.90). First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT.