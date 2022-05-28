ST. LOUIS (AP) – Nolan Gorman hit his first major league homer and Matthew Liberatore earned his first major league win, helping the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3. Liberatore pitched around a couple of Gorman errors in five scoreless innings. He allowed two hits, struck out six and walked three. Gorman had four hits, drove in four runs and scored three times. Paul Goldschmidt had three hits, including a homer, and also drove in four runs. Victor Caratini hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee in the ninth. Keston Hiura also went deep.

