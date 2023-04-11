It’s another Tuesday edition of WTMJ Nights with Brian Noonan! With Brewers season officially underway, the question of the night is, what would be your walk-up song? Troubles going on with Bud Light? Bud Light is being boycotted due to them partnering with a influencer which created some backfire. Does it really matter to you if one of your favorite products supports a political stance you agree or don’t agree with? Do you have a biggest pet peeve when it comes to traveling? How about having a side hustle, do you have any? Justin writes, Brian used to drive. What is yours? Lastly, it’s another Drive Through Window with Brian Noonan. Dairy Queen is offering 85 cent blizzards, McDonald’s in Hawaii are bringing back deep fried apple pies and a new style to dip nuggets in your car?

