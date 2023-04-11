Cardinal Stritch University’s announcement that they will be closing their doors caught many in the community off guard.

And it certainly had to be a jarring moment for the Wolves’ athletic department that sponsors six men’s teams and seven women’s squads. That’s thirteen teams with coaches and players that compete in NAIA competition who will be looking for new homes.

Many schools, like Stritch, appeal to collegiate athletes who can compete at a high level and garner an education in an environment that is cozy and comfortable.

In 2013, the Wolves reached the pinnacle, with an NAIA Division II National Championship in men’s basketball. The head coach was Drew Diener…yep, from that hoops family tree.

For all the criticism the college transfer portal is under, with some athletes changing school logos year-to-year, this is a choice that many wearing the Wolves’ crest have no choice but to deal with. They will now hope to find a new home that needs a student-athlete without a home.