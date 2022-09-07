It’s a full three-hour edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras and it begins with Scott asking you to think about moments of just being in life. There are very few instances where people are forced to simply be, without distractions, deadlines, or anything else other than a moment alone with their thoughts. You might be surprised at some of the ways this happens. Then, Governor Tony Evers celebrated “National Read A Book Day” by doing just that as only Tony Evers can. Tonight’s show also features Senator Tammy Baldwin’s latest initiative geared at helping Green Bay Packers fans in the upper reaches of the state, some helpful tips from listeners on how to avoid speeding tickets, and a “Great Scott!” feature that just might lead you to find a $2K quarter in your pocket!

You can catch all that and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!