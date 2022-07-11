Kickoff your week(nights) with a three-hour edition of WTMJ Nights! Do you find the self-checkout process to be terrible? The folks at CNN claim “nobody likes self-checkout” — really? Don’t count Scott in that grouping and there are several reasons why and, as you’ll hear, plenty of you are onboard as well. Tonight’s show also includes a conversation about why there is a shortage of lifeguards throughout the country, the news that a majority of Democrats don’t want to see President Biden on the ticket in ’24, and a salute to the man behind one of the most famous theme songs in movie history!

