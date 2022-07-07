If bicyclists choose to ride in the road, shouldn’t they be following the rules of the road like vehicles?

That’s how Scott kicks off tonight’s edition of WTMJ Nights.

After all, if vehicles have to stop at stop signs, then shouldn’t bicyclists do the same?

Let the debate begin!

Then, Scott offers a shout-out to a listener for a particular food hack that he tried today with resounding results.

But this show will be forever known as the one in which we bid farewell to Matt Pauley in the final crosstalk with Scott, highlighted by a special farewell medley.

Make sure you have the Kleenex nearby for this one!



Enjoy it all and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!