Buckle your seatbelts for tonight’s three-hour, action-packed edition of WTMJ Nights with Scott Warras! It all begins with the news of Aaron Rodgers’ first ever tattoo, which leads to the question Scott’s wondered forever — how does one handle their tattoos throughout the aging process? Fortunately, the WTMJ Nights audience is here to answer that. Then, Scott gets an invitation that just might end up in a remote broadcast from a rather (ahem) unique, dare we say “clothing optional, location?! But as memorable as those discussions are, or the one about whether postponed fireworks are still worth the trouble, it will be the audio of the hotdog eating contest on Coney Island that you might enjoy the most this evening. Well, either that or the comments of a man who spent time in jail for killing his neighbor’s chicken, perhaps. And just to cap it all off, loyal show contributor “Caroline from Milwaukee” keeps her promise and offers a report on how well her date went the other night. The WTMJ Nights audience is indeed a family and this particular show is proof!

Enjoy it all and more in the full show — commercial free — in the player above!