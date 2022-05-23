Consider this a pre-pregame show to Brewers baseball as Scott Warras takes you through a Monday edition of WTMJ Nights! For starters, Scott kicks it off with a term he claims came to him in a vision and one that the GOP needs to embrace moving forward in this election season. You can thank him later for this genius idea!

Then, considering college commencements abound this time of year, who would you want to see address a commencement you attend? Scott puts you in charge of a hypothetical graduation ceremony this coming weekend and wants to know whom you would task with giving the keynote address and, more importantly, why would you have him/her speak? From Dolly Parton to Bob Uecker, the WTMJ Nights audience compiles quite the eclectic list.

Also, with the news that Coca-Cola is introducing a new plastic bottlecap that stays connected for recycling purposes, Scott needs to confess that he may or may not have been throwing the caps in the garbage his entire life. Haven’t you been doing the same thing? Aren’t those things non-recyclable?! Uh oh…

Finally, just before we send it out to San Diego for Brewers/Padres, Scott reveals a very risky move by a popular fast-food chain. What are you thinking Arby’s?!

