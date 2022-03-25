A Friday night show? a THREE-HOUR Friday night show?! You guys know how squirrely it can get on a Friday night.

On today’s show, Scott starts out the show announcing the latest winners in the WTMJ Nights “Bracket of Annoyance”. Who is packing their bags and heading home? Who is moving on to the “Frustrating Four”. Find out!

Also, Scott asks the question, a question most of us can or have related to – “When was the moment you knew you were old?”. Face it, we have all been there. Listen in to the calls and texts from listeners with their moment! Some of them you may be familiar with!

To end the show, Scott is back on the court, well, the virtual court to face off with a new contestant in Virtual Basketball! Can he snap his 5-game losing streak? Find out!

Find the whole show, commercial free, right here & Enjoy!

“Bracket of Annoyance” winners are announced

I knew I was old when…