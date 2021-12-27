Another Christmas season, another edition of WTMJ Nights Family Christmas with Scott Warras who is joined, as always, by Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill.

Join the guys as they celebrate the Christmas season the only way they know how. Travel down a journey that includes a listen-along to one of the best, yet least-talked about Christmas song covered by Captain Kirk himself. Plus, the guys go through their most unorthodox Christmas traditions that is sure to leave an impression on listeners. Plus, a special Christmas Tree edition of What The Hill Investigation where everyone is introduced to Leland Cypress. And to round it all out, Scott’s end-of-the year poem to end not only our special program, but your 2021 holiday season.

Listen to the entire show, right here!