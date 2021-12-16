You may have read a headline or two that reads “Christmas Tree Shortages Nationwide” or “Get em while they stand: Christmas Tree Shortages Charlie Brown thin”. But, for every headline of shortages, there are ones claiming Christmas trees are in surplus! So what is the real story?

Greg ‘Pancake’ Hill is on the case with another edition of What The Hill investigations: The Christmas Tree Shortage! Greg did his research and found a proprietor of one of the most popular Christmas tree lots in the Midwest, and he brings that story to you here.

What The Hill, in it’s entirety!



