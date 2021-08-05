It’s day one of the Wisconsin State Fair and WTMJ Nights is on-site! Tonight’s show begins with Scott being excited to drive on the State Fair Speedway track. A slow drive with a ton of excitement. Following that, the discussion of handshakes is brought up. Is the way of the handshake extinct like it was predicted to be a year ago? Scott has some alternate suggestions. Plus, we have a giveaway! We take the best State Fair Tales! Listeners chime in to give their best story from their experience at the Wisconsin State Fair. Some good stuff, and much more in tonight’s full episode of WTMJ Nights w/ Scott Warras! Enjoy!

