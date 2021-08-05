Death, taxes, and the United States screwing up in the men’s Olympic 4×100 meter relay.

The latest embarrassment occurred during the event trials where the U.S team finished sixth.

An entitled group of men who thought the name on the front of uniform would be enough to advance, the U.S. team once again showed a lack of preparation, leadership and basic-101 stuff taught at the middle school level.

Unfortunately, incompetence is nothing new for the men’s 4×100.

In 2008, the United States team dropped the baton on the last leg.

In 2016, the United States earned silver, but medals were eventually stripped after Tyson Gay tested positive for a banned substance.

In 2020, a disqualification for a hand-off that occurred outside the exchange zone.

The most recent debacle started with a bad hand-off and ended with a sixth-place finish.

With Jamaica’s Usain Bolt retired, the U.S. team not only fails in its quest for a gold medal, but it also doesn’t even advance to the finals.

Talented and underachieving: A consistent headline for the U.S. men’s 4×100 meter relay team.

